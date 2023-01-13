The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jeremiah Samples

Legislative advisor Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, talks to members of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Children and Families about the risks associated with children aging out of the foster care system in West Virginia.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative advisor told lawmakers.

Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an advisor for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

