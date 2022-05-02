The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall in Barboursville will soon be the home to “It’s a Sandsational Celebration,” according to mall officials.

From April 30 through May 3, professional sand sculptors will turn more than 20 tons of sand into a work of art with the theme “Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

Spectators are welcome to stop by and watch the sculptors work. The sand art will be on display in Huntington Mall at the Macy’s Court for 12 weeks.

