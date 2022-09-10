HUNTINGTON — Unique sand creations were part of a sand sculpture competition Saturday at Marshall University.
The Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs partnered to create SandFest. Student groups competed in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to win the Gold Shovel Award, while raising money for the planned children’s museum.
Taylor Isaac, 22, a senior at Marshall from Portsmouth, Ohio, studying public relations, is president of Marshall’s Village Project, an organization she started two years ago for members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Her group was one of the teams being creative with some sand for a good cause.
“You can’t really beat playing in the sand all day,” Isaac said. “Our organization wants to participate in events that help those in the community. This is a fun event and for a great cause.”
Isaac said the group’s vision was to make Marshall’s mascot, Marco, a mermaid.
“I have basic sand castle skills, but that’s about it,” Isaac joked. “We are just going to do the best we can. We have some pretty artistic members on our team, so I think we will do OK.”
The event took place at the Memorial Fountain, behind the Memorial Student Center on 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Hannah Black, a graduate student who works for Student Affairs, said it took two months to plan SandFest.
“I took a lot of work from people from the university and the Huntington Children’s Museum,” Black said. “Families also joined in on the fun with a sand pit, sand castle-making stations and STEAM activities, and we are excited to see them as well. Marshall really wants to be connected to the community, so any chance to have organizations working with kids and for the benefit of kids is a great opportunity to connect and make a difference.”
Tosha Pelfrey, board president of the Huntington Children’s Museum, said six student organizations with three to five members each participated in the competition.
“The winner received the Gold Shovel Award, plus $500,” she said. “The second-place award is the community favorite and the organization that raises the most money wins $300, and the most creative wins $200.”
The Gold Shovel went to the BioMedical Engineering Club, the community favorite went to Village Project, and most creative was given to the Women’s Swimming & Dive Team.
Pelfrey said it was local parents and volunteers who began working to create the Huntington Children’s Museum within the past year. A few months ago, the organization acquired the former Shoney’s restaurant location in the West End, 1700 Washington Ave., to become the future home of the museum. Pelfrey said the goal is to establish a museum that offers science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM, activities for children ages 10 and under.
“Families also joined in on the fun with a sand pit, sand castle-making stations and STEAM activities,” she said.
To fundraise for the project, the Huntington Children’s Museum started the Founding 150 Campaign, in which 150 local businesses, organizations and individuals can give $1,000 to the museum and be forever acknowledged in the facility. Pelfrey said about 25 spots were left.
“We are going to launch a naming rights campaign later this year or possibly the beginning of next year, and that’s where the majority of the fundraising will kick in,” Pelfrey said. “We are really happy with where we are right now and appreciate the support from the city and the community and businesses and organizations who sponsored SandFest.”
Other fundraising events in the works include the return of the Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The goal is to open the children’s museum in 2024, Pelfrey said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
