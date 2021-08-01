HUNTINGTON — To ensure that anomaly flooding will not close the 8th Street underpass in the future, the Huntington Sanitary Board is exploring some solutions.
The underpass closed temporarily during a quick, heavy rain last month, engineer Pat Taylor said during the sanitary board’s meeting last week. A power outage caused the new system installed to curb flooding in May to shut off. Taylor said the project was evaluated for reasons that might have occurred.
“What we know is that 0.86 inches occurred in 20 minutes, which is a very substantial rain, and in that amount of time, the power went out. We do not have a permanent generator at the site,” he said to board members.
He said it was an “anomaly” and does not believe it would happen frequently. Once the power returned, the system drained the water.
“In general, the pump systems have been working very well,” he added.
Mobile generators are available if the power were to go out for a longer period of time, Taylor said. Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey said finding a solution, like a permanent generator for the system in the underpasses, has been discussed.
“Probably the broader question is: Is a portable generator or on-site generator, is that the right answer, or what alternatives do we have? And I believe an alternative that we can have is a second power source,” Bracey said.
Bracey said connecting the pumps to American Electric Power lines that run near the underpasses could be an option, but discussions must be held with the company to pursue that.
In other business, the board heard an update on street sweeping from Assistant Director Jay Edwards. Workers are in their second street sweeping cycle this year. For the month of June, Sweeper Corporation of America swept almost 169 curb miles and removed 248 tons of debris. The Huntington Police Department issued 404 citations during that time frame.
During the last cycle, which was in April and finished the first week of June, about 317 curb miles were swept and 564 tons of debris were removed. HPD gave out 749 citations during that time.
For comparison, in the first cycle of 2020, about 317 curb miles were swept and 452 tons of debris were removed. Last year, no citations were issued during street sweeping as many residents were staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
