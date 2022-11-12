BARBOURSVILLE — Santa Claus made his grand arrival at the Huntington Mall on Saturday, ready to hear Christmas wishes from the area’s children.
Escorted to the mall with the help of several local fairs and festival queens, Santa made his way to a special area designated just for him in Center Court.
Santa’s arrival featured prizes during the Salvation Army Angel Tree kickoff. The Salvation Army has more than 1,000 children on the Angel Tree this year with Christmas wishes to fulfill.
Dancers for the Salvation Army performed for Santa and Huntington Dance Theatre gave a sneak peek into its upcoming performance of “The Nutcracker” on the Macy’s Court holiday stage.
Families lined up to get a photograph with old “St. Nicholas.” Santa also has other names, like St. Nick and Kris Kringle. Whatever he is called, he is still the same jolly old man with a long beard, wearing a red suit with white fur, who is beloved by children and adults alike.
In an effort to limit the number of people standing in line, people are asked to schedule an appointment to meet Santa, which can be done online at www.huntingtonmall.com or at the mall. Appointments are available daily through Dec. 24.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.