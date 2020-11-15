BARBOURSVILLE — Santa Claus made his grand arrival at the Huntington Mall on Saturday, ready to hear Christmas wishes from the area’s children in a safe and socially distanced manner.
Escorted to the mall with the help of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, Santa was happy to exchange high-fives and holiday greetings with the mall’s guests as he made his way to a special area designated just for him in Center Court, where an acrylic shield was installed to separate him from visiting children. Although children were not able to sit on Santa’s lap, a bench in front of him provided a place for them to sit so that pictures could still be taken.
In an effort to limit the number of people standing in line, people are asked to schedule an appointment to meet Santa, which can be done online at www.huntingtonmall.com or at the mall. Appointments are available daily through Dec. 24.