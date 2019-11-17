BARBOURSVILLE — Santa Claus made his grand arrival at the Huntington Mall on Saturday, ushered in by a couple of reindeer and a Christmas train in tow.
It’s that time of year again when children can get their pictures taken with St. Nicholas and then tell him what they want under their trees this Christmas.
To kick off the season, the Huntington Mall hosted Santa’s arrival to the mall’s center court with plenty of selfies and rides on the All Smiles Aboard trackless train.
Santa Claus will be available for pictures every day at the mall until Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
The mall is also hosting the Macy’s Believe Santa letter workshop, located behind the Christmas tree in center court. For each child who fills out a wish for Santa, Macy’s will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Children can also get their photo taken with Santa at the Ashland Town Center, where he will be available daily until Dec. 24.