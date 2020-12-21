HUNTINGTON — Instead of eating the cookies himself on Christmas Eve, Santa was handing out the sweet treats to students at Central City Elementary School earlier this week.
Santa was on hand for a special drive-thru event at the Huntington school Thursday, where staff members handed out Cookies with Santa packets to students. Each packet contained a Christmas sugar cookie, icing, sprinkles and Christmas activities the students were able to do from the safety of their home.
The event was shifted to a drive-thru format after Cabell County was designated orange on the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded metrics map released Dec. 12, which meant students in the county would be learning remotely last week. Cabell is in the red on this week’s map and will work remotely Monday and Tuesday. Faculty Senate day is Wednesday, Dec. 23, and then students are off for holiday break until Monday, Jan. 4.