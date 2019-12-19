BARBOURSVILLE — Area children got to spend some unique time with Santa Claus on Wednesday night at the Huntington Mall.
Dressed in their comfiest pajamas, kids joined St. Nick for hot cocoa, crafts and story time.
Families also received vouchers to ride the All Smiles Aboard trackless train, which travels around the mall.
Santa will be at the mall hearing wishes and taking photos every day through Christmas Eve. He will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.