HUNTINGTON — Santa took a break Sunday from last-minute tasks at the North Pole to let loose at Huntington’s Roll-A-Rama. The roller skating rink hosted Santa and Mrs. Claus to meet area children, who got to go home with free pictures after hanging up their skates after a day of fun.
Rink owner Levi Hogan said the annual event is a way to give back to the community.
“Every year we have Santa Claus come in, we do free pictures for the community cause you know we’re very community-minded,” he said.
For just $3 for entry, attendees took pictures with their phones with Santa, making memories for a lifetime.
Dozens of children and their families — all ranging in skating skills — slipped on their skates and raced a few laps before they joined the Christmas couple to take some photos and, if they were good this year, told Santa what they most desired for Christmas.
While climbing on and off of Santa’s lap was a little bit harder on wheels, the children still appeared to have a blast.
Sara Blevins, of Huntington, visited the rink with family Sunday and said the event was much appreciated.
“It’s nice to break out of the box for meeting Santa this year,” she said. “It gets repetitive after a few years and boring, so we thought it would be fun to add some skates to it. Plus, it wears out the kids.”
Hogan said it’s exciting to see the business thrive so he is able to hold events like Sunday’s.
“It always means a lot to see the community come support us, it means we’re doing something right,” he said. “I mean, obviously our three big things are to be safe, clean and keep the kids off the street, right? So when the kids are here, we were really happy to see that.”
The skating rink has been a staple in the Huntington community for decades, and when he had a chance to buy it a few years ago, Hogan said he knew he had to keep it going. He hopes it remains in the community for years to come.
“Support us. It’s really hard a lot of times to get majority of support out there because a lot of people don’t realize we’re here,” he said. “So tell people, bring people, tell friends, bring your friend, help us out. Keep us here. Keep us in the community because you got one place the kids that have somewhere to go somewhere to do.”
The rink already hosted a Christmas party and will next host a New Year’s Eve late skate from 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, which will feature prize drawings including an Xbox and diamond earrings, a necklace and cash, which will be in balloons that drop at midnight.