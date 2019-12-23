BARBOURSVILLE — Santa made a special arrival Saturday at 3 Amigos restaurant in Barboursville.
Santa met with children and their families and had cookies and cocoa, according to 3 Amigos co-owner Rita Chapman.
Chapman said Santa arrived in a special sleigh that was designed and built locally, transported by a special limo truck driven by Ray Fraley and was escorted by the Barboursville Police Department to the restaurant.
“My husband, Jimmy Chapman, and I would like say a very special thank you to Dave Owens and John McCormick, the sleigh designers and builders, along with B.J. McCormick for his artistic touches,” said Rita Chapman said. “We also want to thank Hank Baldwin, who was Santa Claus, Denise Baldwin, Dee Bias and Alli Chapman, who were all Santa’s elves, for all their help and making a perfect event for all the boys and girls that came to see Santa’s arrival and visit with him at 3 Amigos.”
Children and their families were treated to hot chocolate and cookies.
“We just can’t thank everyone involved for making this a very special event,” Rita Chapman said.