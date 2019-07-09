HUNTINGTON — Independence will be the topic of the Thursday, July 11, meeting of the Gen. Andrew Lewis Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington.

Historian Paul Clark will speak about America's fight for freedom and the outstanding contributions of Gen. George Washington and others.

Clark is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He recently retired, after many years, as the instructor of the award-winning JROTC at Huntington High School.

The public is welcome and refreshments will be served.

