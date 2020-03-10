HUNTINGTON — Marquis de Lafayette will be the featured topic at the Thursday, March 12, meeting of the General Andrew Lewis Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
Vivian Sandifer will be presenting her award-winning essay on Lafayette. Sandifer was the West Virginia winner of the SAR-sponsored George & Stella Knight Essay Contest.
After the American Revolution, Lafayette was recognized as an American hero. Without his bravery in battle, his negotiations with France and his military genius, the American Army would never have been able to defeat the puissant forces of the British army and secure independence.
This event is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.