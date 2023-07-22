The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues more than 5,000 miles away, local organizations and residents are raising money to help refugees.

Community members filled Ritter Park early Saturday for a 5K Walk/Run to raise funds and show support for refugees who have fled Ukraine or are stuck in the country. The event was organized by Sunflower Seeds Inc., and organization president and Enslow Park Presbyterian Church Pastor John Yeager said the organization is working with people in Orange, France, and Jaroslaw, Poland, to get resources to those in need.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

