Mary Offutt-Reagin, left, Sofiia Schepanska, and Roman Khrakun speak with one another during a 5K to benefit Ukrainian refugees organized by Sunflower Seeds Inc. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues more than 5,000 miles away, local organizations and residents are raising money to help refugees.
Community members filled Ritter Park early Saturday for a 5K Walk/Run to raise funds and show support for refugees who have fled Ukraine or are stuck in the country. The event was organized by Sunflower Seeds Inc., and organization president and Enslow Park Presbyterian Church Pastor John Yeager said the organization is working with people in Orange, France, and Jaroslaw, Poland, to get resources to those in need.
