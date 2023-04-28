The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tyler Morton, of Milton, walks his newly adopted dog Beauty for the first time as the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter conducts a pet adoption event on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Kroger in Barboursville.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — This Saturday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is celebrating with an adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter in Barboursville.

There will be six dogs at the event handled by volunteers from Advocates for Saving Adoptable Pets. The adoption fee for each dog is $125.

