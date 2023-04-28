Tyler Morton, of Milton, walks his newly adopted dog Beauty for the first time as the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter conducts a pet adoption event on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Kroger in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — This Saturday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is celebrating with an adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter in Barboursville.
There will be six dogs at the event handled by volunteers from Advocates for Saving Adoptable Pets. The adoption fee for each dog is $125.
“Every dog counts because if we open a space, it's like someone comes to fill it immediately or we have people on a list waiting to bring animals in that we just haven't had the space for,” said Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the shelter.
Cross said that the shelter has been at capacity with dogs for over a year.
Even if people are not in a position to adopt, they can still foster dogs or just volunteer to give them a day out of the shelter.
“It's wonderful if people want to foster even a short term over the weekend, just to give the animal a break from the shelter or even overnight or even a foster field trip to go to the park or go walk around Marshall or go get a pup cup,” she said. “I mean, the sky is the limit with what the community can do as far as coming in to help the animals have a better experience while they're here.”
The only option off limits is taking a shelter dog to the dog park. The shelter also always accepts donations of paper towels, toilet paper, Purina dog food and treats.
