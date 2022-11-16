BARBOURSVILLE — Nicaragua Education, Shelter and Health Fund (NESH) will host the 10th annual “Dr. Skip” Turner Memorial Run for Los Ninos 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Barboursville Park. The race will begin at the lake and go to the soccer fields and back.
Proceeds from the race will go to Nicaragua to fund construction of houses, sponsor medical school and college students, provide uniforms for school-age children, and host Christmas parties for several hundred needy children in the Vera Cruz area of Managua.
Race organizers will also collect nonperishable food items to give to local food banks.
The race is dedicated to the memory of Charles E. “Skip” Turner, M.D., who died in 2014. Turner was a Nicaragua Education, Shelter and Health Fund board member who loved the people of Nicaragua and led many medical teams to provide care to children and adults. In particular, his work with the Remar orphanage focused on better nourishment and conditions for the children, resulting in smiling faces and healthy weight gains.
NESH Fund Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide education, shelter and health care to the people of Nicaragua. It is run by individuals who have traveled to Nicaragua and want to help those living in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.
Run for Los Ninos will feature a 5K run/walk, with preregistered participants receiving a long-sleeved T-shirt. Handcrafted prizes from Nicaragua will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as unique medals to the top three male and female winners in each age group. In addition, refreshments will be provided.
Preregistration cost is $20 per person ($25 on race day). Children 5 and under are $5. Group rates are also available.
