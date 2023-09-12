CHARLESTON — Appalachian Save A Life Day, a naloxone distribution event that started in Kanawha and Putnam counties three years ago, has spread to all 13 Appalachian states this year -- from New York to Mississippi.
This year's event takes place Thursday.
Naloxone is an overdose-reversing drug that is commonly distributed under the brand name Narcan. Narcan is sprayed in someone’s nostrils and has no negative effect if the person is not experiencing an overdose.
Iris Sidikman, Appalachian Save A Life Day coordinator with overdose prevention group SOAR West Virginia, said while they had to make a lot of cold calls and emails to organizations in other states, recruitment wasn’t very hard.
West Virginia, which has events planned in all 55 counties for the second year, organizes Save A Life Day in a variety of ways. Events are headed up by health departments, nonprofits or individuals. Naloxone is distributed door-to-door on ATVs and at local McDonald’s restaurants. West Virginia’s wide range of events helped bring in new sites, Sidikman said.
Across the country, over 180 counties are participating in the event. They are receiving boxes with stickers, kits to make Narcan keychains, posters, buttons and resource material. Some are receiving fentanyl test strips, another form of naloxone or HIV tests, if requested.
Kanawha County will have 14 event sites distributing Narcan and fentanyl test strips, and there will be 10 in Huntington and one in Wayne.
Over 1,000 Narcan boxes were provided by the Office of Drug Control Policy and the University of Charleston pharmacy school for Kanawha County. (Each box contains two doses.) Fentanyl test strips were provided by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.
Across the state, the Department of Health and Human Resources is providing $600,000 worth of naloxone, the most ever.
“Part of Save A Life Day is making naloxone so cool that to not carry it is kind of uncool,” said Joe Solomon, a Charleston City Council member and co-director of SOAR West Virginia.
Since Save A Life Day started, the stigma surrounding overdoses and using naloxone has lessened, said Solomon. People used to say things like “Let them die” or “Just Narcan them three times and call it done.”
“That kind of messaging is much more stigmatized now. You sound like you are really coming from a dark closet,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that three or four years ago that was a little more acceptable.”
The theme for this year’s event is “partnering with people with lived experience.”
“We like to say people are the experts on their own lives. It would be difficult for me to meet you and tell you what you need,” said Sarah Stone, SOAR board president. “I think any sort of change for any kind of people needs to be led by people at the source.”
Stone, who is in recovery, said she’s found that people in recovery are more acceptable to society now. She wants to extend that same acceptance to people who still use drugs. This acceptance needs to start with people in recovery.
“People really listen to people in recovery, and I think we need to be the first to stop stigmatizing ourselves and stop stigmatizing people who still use drugs,” she said.
She pointed out there are generalizations about people who use drugs, such as they are unhoused or are more likely to commit crimes. In reality, she said, people who use drugs are college students writing papers, parents up all night with children or even lawmakers.
“Stop making people who use drugs 'other' or making some people that use drugs acceptable and some people who use drugs unacceptable,” she said.
People who pick up naloxone from a Save A Life Day event will receive a brief training in how to spot an overdose and administer Narcan.
An overdosing person will be unconscious, not breathing or breathing with ragged or gasping breaths, have bluish or ashen skin and be unresponsive.
If the person is not overdosing from an opioid or has passed out for some other reason, administering Narcan will not harm them. Additionally, Narcan that is expired is also not harmful, just possibly not as powerful.
“If you’re unsure, go ahead and use it,” Sidikman said.
West Virginia has a Good Samaritan law that provides limited immunity if someone quickly seeks medical help for someone who appears to be experiencing an overdose.
Narcan is administered like nasal allergy medicines. Immediately after administering the first dose, call 911 and administer rescue breaths every five seconds. If the person is not breathing consistently in a few minutes, administer a second dose. If they are breathing consistently, put them on their side.
“It’s really just part of caring about your community and knowing how to respond,” said Sidikman.