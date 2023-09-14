Patient service representative Katy France fills out paperwork while receiving Naloxone nasal spray training as Marshall Health conducts Save A Life Day on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at PROACT in Huntington.
Katy Maynard, TRAIN Grant coordinator, provides Naloxone nasal spray training to patient service representative Katy France as Marshall Health conducts Save A Life Day on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at PROACT in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A community effort to destigmatize the use of overdose reversal drugs that started as a pilot in two West Virginia counties expanded this year to include to all 13 states in Appalachia.
“Appalachian Save a Life Day” was a one-day-only event Thursday organized primarily by the West Virginia-based nonprofit Solutions Oriented Addiction Response. Organizers expected more than 30,000 doses of naxolone, or Narcan, to be distributed for free at locations across more than 180 counties Thursday.
Among partners in Cabell County was Marshall Health, which hosted a Save A Life Day location at PROACT in Huntington where team members distributed information and resources including free naloxone.
Narcan also can now be purchased over the counter for nonprescription use.
