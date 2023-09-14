The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A community effort to destigmatize the use of overdose reversal drugs that started as a pilot in two West Virginia counties expanded this year to include to all 13 states in Appalachia.

“Appalachian Save a Life Day” was a one-day-only event Thursday organized primarily by the West Virginia-based nonprofit Solutions Oriented Addiction Response. Organizers expected more than 30,000 doses of naxolone, or Narcan, to be distributed for free at locations across more than 180 counties Thursday.

