KENOVA — A local grocery store was overtaken by a quickly spreading fire Thursday night in Kenova.
Save A Lot, located at 1400 Chestnut St., caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and West Virginia state fire marshals have been brought in to investigate the cause of the fire.
Wayne County 911 reported there was no one inside the building when it caught fire, and EMS reported no one was injured.
While the fire marshals are working with the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department to assess the damages inside, a glimpse of the damage can be seen around the store as pieces of the roof are damaged and some have fallen off.