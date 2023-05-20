HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe was recently elected president of the West Virginia Association of School Administrators.
Saxe has served as Cabell County’s superintendent since 2017. He said he is honored to have been elected and looks forward to working with the state’s stakeholders and other administrators during his term, which begins July 1.
“I’m just excited to work hand-in-hand with our association members, the state Department of Education and the members of the Legislature to continue the work we’re doing to improve education in West Virginia,” Saxe said.
According to the West Virginia Association of School Administrator’s website, the focus of the organization is to “serve to support current and aspiring public school administrators in West Virginia at the state and county levels with public education legislation development and public education advocacy, along with professional networking, and professional development opportunities throughout the state.”
The association is also sometimes referred to as the West Virginia School Superintendents Association, but it is not limited only to superintendents, Saxe said.
Saxe said he joined the Association of School Administrators as soon as he was appointed as Cabell County’s superintendent in 2017. He said he knew the organization was very active and he felt he needed to build relationships with other successful superintendents to be an effective leader.
For the 2021-22 school year, Saxe served as the secretary treasurer for the association, and for this school year, he has served as the vice president.
Legislative priorities, ensuring members are receiving the resources they need and ensuring members have professional development available to aid in making effective leaders will be some of the focuses Saxe has in the new role in addition to working with the association members to come up with goals.
“The goals of the organization are decided by the association itself, so I’ll help facilitate what the membership hopes to accomplish in the year ahead as it relates to any kind of specific strategic priority,” he said. “But I can tell you as president, one of the things that’s really important is that we continue to advocate for public education and that we bring an awareness that public education in our local school districts is the first, best option that families have for their children.”
Saxe started his career in education teaching in Lincoln County before becoming a principal at a preK-8 facility and later Lincoln County High School. He then worked for the Department of Education working in federal programs and school improvement.
Saxe then went to Manatee County in Florida, starting out as a director of professional learning before being promoted to executive director of secondary schools and then executive director of curriculum and professional learning. He then applied for and was appointed as Cabell County Schools superintendent.
Saxe earned an associate of science degree from Ohio State University, a bachelor of science in agriculture and environmental education from West Virginia University, a master of arts in educational leadership from Marshall University, an education specialist degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
