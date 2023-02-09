HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe recommended a fourth calendar option for the next two school years, and it is very similar to an option that's preferred, according to survey results.
After reviewing more than 600 surveys expressing what the district community liked and disliked on three proposed options, Saxe made a fourth option available for the Board of Education to choose from, to blend the most preferred features of the three already proposed options. The new option was presented to the board during a work session Thursday.
“What we're trying to accomplish here is the best of both worlds," Saxe said. "We want to be able to accommodate what we're seeing from attendance trends from students and staff, but also to make sure that we're taking into consideration what our families' needs are from work responsibilities and making sure students have a consistent schedule for school."
Saxe’s recommended calendar for the 2023-24 school year is the same as Option B, the favored calendar among the survey results, with the exception on an Outside School Environment Day (OSE Day) being moved from Friday, Oct. 6 in Option B to Monday, Oct. 9 in the Superintendent Calendar.
Oct. 9 is Columbus Day, and Saxe said this one change could make it easier for parents to have their children home from school, as the federal holiday already allows some parents to remain home.
"This calendar is really keeping in alignment to that feedback, it's just moving that one day around to more align with the federal holiday where more of our families would already be off because of their work being off," Saxe said.
The OSE Day would remain similar for the 2024-25 school year and would be taken on Columbus Day for 2024, or Oct. 14.
The Superintendent Calendar recommends for the 2023-24 school year, students would begin Aug. 16, and have OSE Days Dec. 22, Feb. 12 and April 1. Spring break would be March 25-29.
For the 2024-25 school year, students would return Aug. 14, and Dec. 23 and Feb. 10 would be OSE Days, along with Columbus Day. Spring break would run March 24-28.
The board will officially vote on the calendars at its Feb. 21 meeting, which takes place at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The Superintendent Calendar is set to be added to the Cabell County School website, and will be available to view by clicking "Calendars" under the "Our District" tab.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.