Superintendent Ryan Saxe speaks during the third annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Janice Chandler Auditorium of the Cabell County Board of Education in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Superintendent Ryan Saxe will give a list of goals he hopes Cabell County Schools can reach as the board of education meets Tuesday, the eve of students’ return to the classroom.
Saxe will present a three-part vision for what he hopes can be accomplished in the coming year as it relates to addressing learning gaps in the wake of COVID-19 interruptions, progress on projects outlined in the 2020 school bond while focusing on hiring and retaining quality employees and improving community and family engagement.
Additionally, 18 policy updates are on the table for a third reading and approval. Each has passed first and second reading and were made available online for public review and comment. Nine other policy updates will be given a first reading at Tuesday’s meeting.
A number of personnel items are also on the meeting agenda, including resignations, transfers and hirings of both professional and service employees.
One service employee who appears on the agenda is facing a potential unpaid suspension pending a vote from the board. Discussions concerning employee discipline are typically held in executive session.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. All meetings are open to the public.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
