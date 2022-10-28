HUNTINGTON — As October comes to a close, a deadline to apply for a physical damage disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration approaches.
The SBA wants to remind “businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters” of the deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans, which is Monday, Nov. 14.
To be eligible for the program, anyone who wants to apply must be in the declared counties — Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio — and have physical property damage as a result of flash flooding earlier this year on May 6.
“Waiting to file an SBA application could cause unnecessary delays in receiving disaster assistance, and survivors may miss the application deadline. Submitting the loan application is an essential part of the disaster recovery process,” Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East, said in a news release.
The SBA said the interest rates “are as low as 2.935% for businesses, 1.875% for nonprofit organizations and 1.688% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years.”
More information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center, 800-659-2955.
For those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 for telecommunication relay services. The center can also be reached by email at DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Download a loan application at sba.gov/disaster.
Mail completed applications to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 14. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 15, 2023.
