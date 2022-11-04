The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Those who have spent time in downtown Huntington recently have probably noticed some changes around the Cabell County Courthouse dome and clocktower.

In July, the Cabell County Commission approved a bid of $194,075 from BrandSafway to install scaffolding around the clocktower. The scaffolding will allow potential contractors to get a closer look at the area before bidding on the restoration project.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

