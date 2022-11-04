HUNTINGTON — Those who have spent time in downtown Huntington recently have probably noticed some changes around the Cabell County Courthouse dome and clocktower.
In July, the Cabell County Commission approved a bid of $194,075 from BrandSafway to install scaffolding around the clocktower. The scaffolding will allow potential contractors to get a closer look at the area before bidding on the restoration project.
The commission hired Edward Tucker Architects in May. According to the proposal the firm submitted, the scaffolding is the first phase of the project. The next phase, which would be to make construction documents, was estimated to take around seven weeks. The construction phase was estimated to be eight to 12 weeks.
Chad Nelson, the grants, planning and permits administrator for the county, said the scaffolding will remain up through the construction phase. After the commission approves advertising for bids, any bids submitted will be opened about two weeks after that.
The tower has some water damage and the project’s goal is to restore it, he said.
“It is for the good of the courthouse,” Nelson said. “So hopefully what we do with it will last for quite a while so we won’t have to do it again for a while.”
According to a plaque inside the courthouse, a restoration project was finished on the courthouse dome in 1997.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
