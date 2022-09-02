HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University alumna will help lead the university’s government relations with local and state officials.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith announced Thursday that Sara Payne Scarbro will begin work as the university’s associate vice president of government relations, effective immediately. She joined Charlotte Weber, who took over as vice president of government relations last month.
“Sara wants Marshall to effectively do its part to address our state’s challenges and embrace our opportunities,” he said. “Sara has never met a stranger, and as one of Marshall’s top collaborators she will continue to build partnerships at all levels for the university.”
Weber said Scarbro is an important part of the puzzle.
“Sara will play an important role as Marshall writes our next chapter,” she said. “A proud daughter of Marshall, Sara’s action-oriented mindset will help Marshall deliver and continue to serve as an important economic engine.”
Before taking her new position, Scarbro served as the associate vice president for external engagement for the Marshall University Research Corp.
Scarbro will serve in the Office of Legal and External Affairs, from where she will advocate and educate on behalf of the Marshall community. She said she was thrilled to join the team and have Smith’s confidence in her.
“Marshall is helping drive West Virginia’s growth, and I share the president’s vision for Marshall to not only be a leader in the Mountain State and Appalachia, but also globally,” she said.
H. Toney Stroud, chief legal officer and director of external affairs, said he was excited to have Scarbro on the Marshall team.
“Sara brings a high level of energy, great communication skills and an understanding of government that will serve the university well,” he said.
Through her dedication to public service, Scarbro is a 2022 graduate of the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Leadership Institute and a 2022 West Virginia Executive Magazine Young Gun. She was named one of 40 under 40 statewide leaders by the State Journal in 2013 and received Public Relations Society of America — West Virginia’s 2010 Public Relations Practitioner of the Year award.
Scarbro graduated from Marshall in 2003 with a double major in public relations and political science. She is pursuing a master’s degree in leadership studies. A 1998 graduate of Winfield High School, Scarbro and her husband, Derek, are the parents of a daughter, Willa.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
