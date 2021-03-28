HUNTINGTON — The Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of United Way of the River Cities, will host an EGGS-traordinary Scavenger Hunt for youths Monday, March 29, through Saturday, April 3, at multiple locations throughout Cabell County. There will also be a Facebook Live event at 4 p.m. April 7.
More than 250 eggs will be hidden at 10 different locations, with clues posted daily on PEP’s Facebook page. Participants will need to decipher the clues to hunt for the eggs. Each egg will contain a QR code to scan that opens the PEP event website, which features drug prevention resources, youth project information, public service announcements and a place to register for the prize drawing.
“We’re so excited to engage youth with this EGGS-traordinary community event,” says Lyn M. O’Connell, Ph.D., associate director of the division of addiction sciences at Marshall Health and chair of the PEP coalition. “This is an opportunity for folks to safely get outside and learn more about PEP’s prevention efforts. A healthier community starts with prevention.”
To play, participants must be under 18 years old. Each youth may register up to two eggs. If participants find more than two eggs, they should leave them for another hunter or give them to another youth who can register to win a prize. Youth will be limited to one randomly selected prize.
Every youth registering an egg will win a “Live Drug-Free with PEP” mood bracelet and an event T-shirt donated by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. During the Facebook Live event April 7, PEP will randomly draw from the registered codes winners of the more than 100 prizes ranging in value from $3 to $300. Prizes include free meals, haircuts, baskets of goodies, skating passes and parties, YMCA youth memberships, gift cards, Apple AirPods, a bike, a mountain bike, cornhole boards, kites, soccer gear, outdoor games and more. Youth will receive instructions about picking up their prizes.
For more information, contact Angie Saunders, PEP director, at angie.saunders@unitedwayrivercities.org or at facebook.com/pepwv.