ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College has extended its scholarship application deadline for fall 2020 to June 30. 

At ACTC, about 70% of students receive some sort of financial aid, and scholarships are part of the financial aid package. Last year, 143 scholarships totaling more than $272,000 were awarded.

Applicants need to apply for admission to ACTC, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and fill out a scholarship application form. The general scholarship application form is good for most ACTC scholarships, and there are also applications for special scholarships for students in specific fields.

Scholarship applications are at ashland.kctcs.edu under Costs and Financial Aid and the FAFSA is at fafsa.ed.gov. For more information on scholarships or financial aid, call 606-326-2198

