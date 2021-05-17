HUNTINGTON — Cabell County will host school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Thursday after the Pfizer vaccine was approved for ages 12 and older last week.
Those clinics began Monday evening at both Huntington East and Milton middle schools and will continue for the next three days as the district hopes to be able to vaccinate thousands of students this week.
“If you look at our middle schools together, we’re running about 2,700 students and then about 1,200 additional ninth- and 10th-graders that have just become eligible. We’re looking at approximately 4,000 eligible students that were added with this, but we don’t know how many parents are wanting (their children) to have the vaccine,” said Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty, who leads the Division of District Support and Employee Relations.
Hardesty said the goal is to make the vaccine easily accessible for those parents who do want their children to be vaccinated, which is why the clinics are being held in the schools as opposed to the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall where the district has been offering doses.
On Tuesday, two more clinics will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Barboursville and Huntington middle schools in the gymnasiums.
“We would love to see a large number of those eligible take the vaccine,” Hardesty said. “It’s imperative that we reach these students now because they will be eligible for their follow-up dose during the last week of school.”
Later this week, additional clinics will be held at Huntington High School, beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, then moving to the Cabell County Career Technology Center and Crossroads Academy when the morning clinic concludes. On Thursday, the vaccine will be offered at Cabell Midland High School beginning at 8 a.m.
Statewide, 175 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, for a total of 158,643, and one new death, for a total of 2,762.
The death was a 64-year-old man from Putnam County.
Cabell County reported 185 active cases Monday, while Wayne County reported 93.