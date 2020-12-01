HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education met Tuesday evening but no major items were discussed or voted on during the meeting.
Many board members were present in person, others joined virtually and the meeting was held without Superintendent Ryan Saxe in attendance.
One delegation was heard from a parent concerned about the district’s inability to resume five-day a week in-person classes, referencing data from the Center for Disease Control deeming schools a safe space. Board members do not engage in discussions or debate during regular business meetings.
In other business, Explorer Academy student Adia Hayes and Barboursville Middle School students Kennedy Fisher and Annabelle Ward were recognized by board members during the meeting for their participation in, and awards earned at the RCBI 2020 West Virginia Makes Festival Design Challenge.
“I’ve seen some really cool ideas and designs from adults in this challenge, but this is all about the youth,” said Deacon Stone, Robert C. Byrd Institute STEM coordinator. “We have an opportunity to instill an appreciation for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) but we can accelerate those who already have it to an excellent future.”
Hayes created a shoe decoration concept that used leftover mask material to create custom shoe decorations, earning first place in the Youth Division. Hayes received a $300 cash prize.
Fisher and Ward created a “no-waste toothbrush,” or an all-in-one toothpaste brush and dispenser, taking home the top prize in the Youth Category for the Appalachian Manufacturing Award, and will receive up to $2,500 in technical assistance from RCBI to help develop their product.