HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has postponed its regular meeting again in the wake of a winter storm that swept through the area earlier this week.
Originally scheduled for Tuesday, school officials postponed the meeting to Wednesday but the district operated under Code Blue on both days, meaning no students or staff reported to work.
The meeting is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. At this meeting, the board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe also is expected to request permission to execute a purchase and sale agreement and other related documents for the former Sears property at the Huntington Mall.
The board is expected to discuss potential building sites for Meadows and Milton elementary schools. It is also possible that the board could take action on the proposed two-year academic calendar at this meeting.
The meeting is open to public attendance or can be joined via teleconference. To join the meeting, call 304-553-7794. Upon connection, enter access code 497 942 783, followed by the “pound” sign.