HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, April 5, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Central Office board meeting room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington, and will recognize achievements from students and staff members.

According to the agenda, Wendy Barker will be recognized as March’s Superintendent Superhero for her work keeping students and staff safe and healthy as a nurse at Altizer and Nichols elementary schools and the Milton Pre-K Center.

The Huntington High School Lady Highlanders will be recognized for their recent Class AAAA state championship win.

Danika Rakes, a seventh-grader at Barboursville Middle School, will also be recognized as the 2021 grand prize winner in the West Virginia American Water “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest. Rakes’ artwork was chosen based on visions, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and ability to communicate understanding, according to American Water’s website.

The board will also discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy issues.

The complete agenda is available at www.cabellcountyschools.com in the “About Us” section. The meeting is open to the public.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn. 

