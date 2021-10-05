HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. today in the Central Office board meeting room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
A handful of contracts are up for approval at the meeting, including demolition work at the former Sears building and installation of a new HVAC system at the transportation office in Lesage.
If approved, E.P. Leach and Sons will be awarded the contract for demolition work for the new Career and Technology Center at the Huntington Mall. The contract is worth $683,000, paid for through bond monies.
The approval of another contract for Casto Technical Services to install an HVAC system at the district’s Transportation Department headquarters, worth $85,660, is also up for consideration.
The complete agenda is available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellcountyschools.com at the top of the page in the “Our District” section.
All meetings are open to the public. Masks are required to be worn indoors at all Cabell County Schools facilities.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
