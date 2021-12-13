CHARLESTON — The state School Building Authority's board voted Monday to distribute funding for five school construction, consolidation and renovation projects across the state, including one in Cabell County.
After a proposal from Cabell County Schools was rejected in the previous funding cycle, the SBA granted Cabell $10 million in funds, to be combined with a near $7 million local match, for the construction of the new Meadows Elementary School.
“Our Board of Education members and I are grateful for the School Building Authority and the tremendous support they continue to show our school district,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “Cabell County Schools is fortunate that voters consistently support the district’s excess levies and bond measures. Because of this sustained record of local support, we have developed a long and fruitful partnership with WVSBA that continues to allow taxpayers to realize the greatest return possible on their public education investments.”
Meadows is one of one of several major new construction and facility improvement initiatives included as part of Cabell County’s August 2020 school bond election when voters approved the school bond issue of $87.5 million, the largest of its type in state history.
The new Meadows Elementary School will be constructed on a 47-acre parcel purchased earlier this year by the Cabell County Board of Education. The new site is located near Huntington High School and is about two miles from the existing school.
Officials say the new Meadows site will allow for construction of a modern, one-story, ADA-accessible facility that addresses multiple health and safety concerns at the existing facility while also allowing for the expansion of outdoor play and learning spaces. Design work has already begun on the new facility, which is tentatively planned to open during the spring of 2024.
Board members also approved the $24.7 million Lincoln County requested, to go with $3 million in local funds, for a new Duval prekindergarten-8th grade school.
Also Monday, the SBA rejected the $21 million Wayne County requested to go with $3 million in local funds to renovate Buffalo Middle into a prekindergarten-8th grade school to replace Buffalo Elementary.
Wayne County's proposal was the highest-ranked project that did not get funded, and Superintendent Todd Alexander said that is progress from the April 2021 selection of projects.
"We've continued to move up the list so hopefully third time will be a charm, and as we move forward we'll be looking to propose the project again," Alexander said.
In addition to a general consolidation of the two schools, the renovation would include the construction of a new STEM lab and bathroom renovations for classrooms.
The Wayne County Board of Education has until 2023 to get funding before it has to either reconfigure or discard the project.
SBA members also rejected the $923,000 Mingo County requested, to go with $200,000 in local funds, for a full roof replacement at Lenore prekindergarten-8th grade school.