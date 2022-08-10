The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Board of Education members hired School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach as the new state schools superintendent Wednesday without a search or a public solicitation of applicants.

The school board needed a new superintendent after earlier Wednesday approving current Superintendent Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to lead the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Burch made that request in a letter Friday.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

