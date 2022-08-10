CHARLESTON — West Virginia School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach is the new state schools superintendent.
The state Board of Education approved the hire, in a voice vote with no dissent, after an hour and a half in closed session.
The board members made the hire after, earlier Wednesday, approving current state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to lead the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Board members didn’t say Roach was only being appointed on an interim basis, and they didn’t mention doing any further search for a superintendent.
“His qualifications are impeccable, they are second to no one,” board President Paul Hardesty said of Roach. Board members named Hardesty as their new president last month.
The hire means Roach is going from an organization that funds public school construction and renovation to now fill the state’s top prek-12th grade public education job.
Roach's salary will be $230,000 annually.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Roach to lead the School Building Authority in 2018. Roach previously served as superintendent of schools in Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Wayne counties.
Roach has also been an assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal and biology teacher. He has a bachelor’s degree in biological and general science from Marshall University and a master’s degree from Marshall in school administration.
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
