CHARLESTON — The state School Building Authority’s board on Monday approved $1 million for Cabell County Schools to complete multiple renovations at Altizer Elementary School.
Cabell is pitching in $1.5 million atop the $1 million Authority grant for work at the school in Huntington. Cabell Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the extra money is coming from his school district's general fund and COVID-19 pandemic relief federal funds.
The project will replace two trailer classrooms at the school with regular ones, add three outdoor classrooms, replace the roof and add a sprinkler fire suppression system. The Authority staff notes said the roof is original to the 1951 building.
"It is just part of our plan to be able to take care of all of our schools across the county," Saxe said. "We were able to do a lot with our bond, but this is one of the schools that we were not able to do much for, and so by working with the SBA we're going to be able to accomplish a lot for the Altizer community."
Tim Hardesty, Cabell's deputy superintendent over operations and support, said he expects the project will take about a year to a year-and-a-half to complete.
The Authority also approved providing $1 million each to the Wayne, Putnam, Pocahontas and Raleigh county school systems. The board OK'd these awards, and declined some other school districts' requests, in a single voice vote with no dissent.
Wayne will supplement its $1 million award with $700,000, all to try to improve safety at Wayne Middle School. That will include installing a sprinkler system and a more secure school entrance, and converting the covered walkways between school buildings into enclosed ones, Authority staff notes said.
Putnam will combine about $430,000 from other sources with the Authority's $1 million award for a 2,000-square-foot expansion of Poca High School and renovations there, according to notes from Authority staff.
The project will allow the school to add agriculture and biomedical programs, plus a multimedia area.
Putnam schools Superintendent John Hudson said he hopes the project will be finished by the start of the fall 2023 semester, if not earlier.
Pocahontas is adding $110,000 to its million-dollar award, all to replace the roof and three oil-fired boilers at Marlinton Elementary School, the staff notes say. The notes say these boilers, which heat the school, will be replaced with "high-efficiency designs," and electrical panels will be upgraded to accommodate them.
Raleigh is pitching in $8.6 million for its project, far more than its $1 million award. The Authority staff notes say the project will demolish and replace the 1985 gym and supporting spaces addition at Park Middle School, formerly the Woodrow Wilson High building, and renovate space in the school to house a vocational education and "innovation" program.
Eighteen county school systems requested a total of $13.7 million for these “major improvement projects.” That’s the name for the Authority’s grant program for requests that don't exceed $1 million. The bigger "needs" grant requests will be voted on later this year.
The board awarded only $10 million Monday. Alongside the five school districts that received the maximum award, the following eight requested, and received, less: Gilmer, Lewis, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Preston and Upshur.
Authority Executive Director David Roach said the agency usually only has $5 million per year to give out for major improvement projects, but there was $10 million available this cycle after the agency skipped the last distribution.
The five counties that requested funding but didn't get any were Calhoun, Hardy, Randolph, Tucker and Webster.
The board also awarded another set of grants Monday to educational institutions that serve multiple counties. Roach said all $4.2 million requested was awarded because $5 million was available.
Those awards included $620,000 to the West Virginia Department of Education for fire suppression sprinklers, elevator upgrades and cameras at the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, according to Authority staff notes.