CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice revealed Friday the anticipated color-coded school reopening plan for West Virginia.
He said 52 out of the 55 counties would be allowed to restart in-person instruction Sept. 8 if their rolling average of daily new coronavirus cases looks then like it does now.
No schools are allowed to restart in-person classes until Sept. 8.
Public and private schools in Grant, Logan and Mingo counties would be barred from reopening classrooms if they look on Sept. 8 like they do now. They’d have to start with remote education only and wait for cases to drop.
But the governor confirmed Friday that county school superintendents may decide to be more hesitant to reopen than the state plan. He said they may decide to keep all students on remote learning even if they’re in the “green” category.
State law says superintendents have this right, but some previously said they believed only the governor had the authority to switch all students in a county to remote learning.
Justice revealed Aug. 5 that a color-coded plan was coming but said he hadn’t yet chosen the metric that would determine which counties would receive which colors. Thus, parents and school workers had to wait until Friday to know their county’s chances of reopening.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 czar and vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, said during the governor’s Friday coronavirus news conference that the metric used will be a county’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases identified per 100,000 residents.
This is the breakdown for each color, including some ramifications for public schools, according to the state Department of Education. The only ramification that applies to private schools is the banning of in-person instruction at the red level:
- 0-7 cases (seven-day rolling average daily new cases per 100,000 residents): Green.
- 8-15 cases: Yellow.
- 16-24 cases: Orange (masks required in grades 3-5 in “congregant settings” and at all times in grades 6 and above).
25 or more cases: Red (classrooms closed and extracurriculars canceled until cases drop to yellow level, but remote learning, meals and “special education services” would continue to be provided).
A catch: Justice said that even if all the residents of an entire nursing home or correctional facility are infected, they will count, combined, only as one new case. Each infected staff member at these locations would count as half a new case, rather than a full one.
“When we have an outbreak in a nursing home, you know, or a correctional facility, it doesn’t necessarily involve the entire county,” Justice said. “And it would be unfair to give a county a red rating because of a situation at a correctional facility or one nursing home.”
A state Department of Health and Human Resources spokeswoman wrote in an email that the definition of nursing homes doesn’t include assisted living facilities, and the definition of correctional facilities is still being discussed but currently refers to prisons. Logan is the only red and Grant and Mingo are the only oranges.
A county going into orange after the school year begins wouldn’t have to close its classrooms, but Justice said counties that start the school year in orange will be allowed to start only with remote learning.
“Any county that is orange before we start, we don’t need to let that county start and just be ready to fail, and so if you are orange before we start you’re going to have to go 100% virtual until you get down out of the orange,” Justice said.
Marsh said the state’s plan is inspired by the Harvard Global Health Institute’s map. That map, however, puts more West Virginia counties in yellow, orange and red because its thresholds of new daily cases are lower for those colors.
If it were used without modification, the following are the thresholds and how West Virginia counties would fall. Note that this data is as of Wednesday and the state might be using more recent data:
- Under 1 rolling average daily new cases per 100,000 residents: Green: Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Lewis, Marshall, Ritchie, Tucker and Upshur.
- 1-9 cases: Yellow: All counties, including Kanawha, not in the other color categories.
- 10-24: Orange: Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Raleigh.
- 25-plus cases: Red: Logan and Grant.
Marsh said the Harvard Global Health Institute’s model has “never been validated on small states and it’s really an agreement of public health experts, and so as we talked, we did not want to create something that wouldn’t be effective for very small population counties.”
“We believe this is a proper model for the state of West Virginia,” Marsh said.
The Institute didn’t respond to requests for comment late Friday afternoon.