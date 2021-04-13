HUNTINGTON — Throughout the pandemic shutdown, consistency in education has seemed hard to come by for more than a year.
Schools were blended for a matter of months, then virtual for most of the winter, then snow and ice storms further delayed students’ return to school even after the Cabell County Board of Education had voted for them to return five days a week for in-person learning.
As the board moved for a return to instruction, Superintendent Ryan Saxe vowed to provide robust learning programs for students as they recoup some of the progress that was missed because of lost time in the school buildings.
Those programs are coming to life, beginning with a new summer learning adventure called “Cabell Schools Reconnected.”
“This is going to be something that is totally an awesome experience for students. It’s not going to be about coming in and feeling like you’re in a class. It’s about engaging with your friends, having social experiences, but, most important, it provides enriching learning activities that will help inspire students,” Saxe said.
The offerings won’t be what is traditionally offered during the summer period and are tailor-made for elementary, middle and high school level students. Input on what courses and programs students might be interested in is being gathered on the district’s website.
While it’s not an official sign-up sheet, school officials say it gives them a better idea of how to approach the summer programs in terms of staffing and other related factors. The link to the interest surveys can be found here.
Most programs are divided into three-day sessions, and transportation and meals are provided daily for all programs. They are free for any Cabell County student. Details for each program that is offered can be found on the district’s website.
The programs are as follows:
Elementary school
- Elementary summer school, June 22-July 9; July 12-30
Middle school
- 6th grade CLIMB Institute, Aug. 4-6
- Middle school Visionary STEM and Literacy Academy, June 16-18
- Middle school Readiness Camp, June 22-July 9; July 12-30
High school
- 9th grade CLIMB Institute
- Various interest camps for rising sophomores, juniors and seniors.