Huntington High students Ella Austin, left, and Alexandra Biddle pack food bags for families at the Cabell County Board of Education Central office on Monday, Dec. 27. The bags will be distributed in two locations on Tuesday.
Mary Cook, coordinator of cooks and cafe support, helps pack food bags for families at the Cabell County Board of Education Central office on Monday. The bags will be distributed in two locations on Tuesday.
Huntington High student Gracie Morgan helps organize and pack food bags for families at the Cabell County Board of Education Central office on Monday. The bags will be distributed in two locations on Tuesday.
Cabell County Director of Food Services Travis Austin, right, speaks with a district employee at the Cabell County Board of Education Central office on Monday. Food bags will be distributed in two locations on Tuesday.
HUNTINGTON — The Monday after Christmas was a busy one for the Cabell County Schools’ food service division.
A handful of employees and student volunteers gathered at the Board of Education central office to pack approximately 500 food bags for students across the county who have requested them over winter break.
Travis Austin, director of food services, said each student or family who has requested the food items will receive two separate bags when school officials distribute them at two locations.
One bag will have items with a long shelf life, and the other will have other items that need to be refrigerated or frozen. The district took requests for bags up until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon and will hand them out Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. at the board office and Milton PreK until noon.
