HUNTINGTON — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Cabell County Schools distributed student meal boxes for next week to students’ families on Friday. The five-day meal boxes include breakfasts and lunches.
Meal boxes were provided free of charge to all children 18 or under or students enrolled in Cabell County schools. Parents and guardians were able to get the boxes in a drive-thru line at previously established “Grab-N-Go” student meal sites.
As West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered schools closed for the week following Thanksgiving, daily breakfast and lunch packs will again be distributed at the same “Grab-N-Go” sites in Cabell County from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, daily until school resumes.
“Grab-N-Go” student meal sites are:
A.D. Lewis Community Center: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington.
Adams Landing Apartments: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 820 Virginia Ave. W., Huntington.
Altizer Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 250 3rd St., Huntington.
Altizer Park: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 210 11th St., Huntington.
Antioch Baptist Church: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 523 Little Fudge Creek Road, Ona.
April Dawn Park: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 1201 Smith St., Milton.
Barboursville Middle School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 400 Central Ave., Barboursville.
Barker’s Ridge Fire Department: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 9345 Barker’s Ridge Road, Milton.
Bloomingdale Church: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., W.Va. 10, Salt Rock.
Blue Spruce Community: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton.
Cabell County Board of Education Central Office: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 2850 5th Ave., Huntington.
Central City Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 2100 Washington Ave., Huntington.
Central City Plaza: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 14th Street West and Madison Avenue, Huntington.
Chestnut Grove Church: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 10390 Dry Ridge Road, Milton.
Colonial Lanes: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 626 5th St. W., Huntington.
Cox Landing Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 6358 Cox Lane, Lesage.
Culloden Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 2100 U.S. 60, Culloden.
Dale Road and Amos Street: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., Dale Road, Milton.
Fairfield East Community Center: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 2711 8th Ave., Huntington.
Farmdale Church of Christ: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville.
Fellowship Baptist Church: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 3661 U.S. 60, Barboursville.
Forest Bluff Apartments: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 7150 Beech Drive, Huntington.
Founders Landing: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 2402 5th Ave. W., Huntington.
Frazier’s Lane: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., Frazier’s Lane, Lesage.
Glenbrier Apartments: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington.
Green Acres: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage.
Guyandotte Elementary: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 607 5th Ave., Huntington.
Guyan Estates Pool: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville.
Highlawn Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 2613 Collis Ave., Huntington.
Hite-Saunders Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 3708 Green Valley Road, Huntington.
Huntington East Middle School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington.
JW Community Center: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., Positive People Association, 1637 8th Ave., Huntington.
Marcum Terrace: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 816 St. Louis Ave., Huntington.
Martha Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville.
Mary Layne Estates: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville.
Milton Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 1201 Pike Street, Milton.
Milton Preschool: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., U.S. 60, Milton.
Ona Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 2701 Elementary Drive, Ona.
Phil Cline Family YMCA: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 917 9th St., Huntington.
Rotary Gardens Apartments: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 65 Smith Drive, Huntington.
Bethlehem Church: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., Raccoon Creek, Salt Rock.
Salt Rock Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock.
Southside Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 930 2nd St., Huntington.
Spring Hill Elementary School: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 1901 Hall Ave., Huntington.
Village of Barboursville Elementary: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 718 Central Ave., Barboursville.
WK Elliott Center: Monday through Friday, noon to 12:30 p.m., 510 Bridge St., Huntington.
For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, call 304-528-5048 or 304-528-5249.