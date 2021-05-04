HUNTINGTON — Local school officials are continuing to seek public input on the redistricting proposal for Cabell County and will host a second open house at Cabell Midland High School on Thursday to hear feedback from those who have concerns.
The first of two meetings was held Monday evening at Huntington East Middle School, where, for the first time, parents were able to talk face-to-face with administrators about the redistricting proposal, which would shift attendance boundaries and level out enrollment across the district.
While the first meeting wasn’t as highly attended as some might have hoped, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said gathering any feedback is vital to making the best decision for Cabell students.
“The redistricting process and really taking a look at how attendance boundaries for schools (are) changing can bring a lot of apprehension for a family because it affects our little ones,” Saxe said. “Therefore, it is so important that we listen and respond to feedback provided by our families and parents as it relates to what things we need to consider to improve this redistricting plan.”
Along with Saxe, a handful of district administrators and representatives from the consulting firm that created the maps for the redistricting proposal are there to answer any questions parents or others might have about the plan.
The district’s goal is to collect as much feedback as possible before creating a final proposal, which would go to the county Board of Education for approval. An online survey can be found at the district’s website, and a second open house meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Cabell Midland High School.
Saxe said the informal setting of the open houses allow for dialogue between the public and administrators in order to find clarity on certain details about redistricting. On Monday, the topic centered around the transfer policy and how it might be affected if the redistricting proposal passes.
“They are able to put a face with a name but also able to have some of their concerns answered and addressed,” Saxe said. “Tonight, the big topic was ‘grandfathering,’ and we were able to let people know that we have a policy that says if your child starts at a school, we’re going to do everything we can to help them end at that school.”
Saxe said there would be a “very high probability” that a student, if moved from their current school due to boundary changes, would be able to transfer back to their original school if desired.
Marcia Canterbury, a mother of two Cabell County students, said she appreciated the chance to speak with administrators at the Monday meeting, and urged them to make the decision that was best for the overall well-being of students.
“I just want the people who make decisions to realize that it isn’t just school,” said Canterbury. “These people are involved in school activities and church activities and sports, expecting that those relationships formed will continue into middle school and high school.”
In its current state, the redistricting plan would be rolled out in two phases, for 2021-22 and then again in 2023-24 when three new schools that are in the planning stage are scheduled to open. In total, approximately 400 students would be affected.