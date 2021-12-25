HUNTINGTON — While work might pause for most school district employees over the holiday break, many are working to ensure students have food if they are in need.
That’s where the Cabell County Schools’ food service division comes in.
Director Travis Austin said employees have been working throughout December to ensure students were well-prepared for the holiday break that has them out of school from Dec. 23 until Jan. 5, 2022.
“We have schools that receive backpack grant funds from the state, and I usually put an order in through US Foods once a month,” Austin said. “What we did in December is double up that order. Schools got their second order for the month delivered on the 15th, which gave staff a week to sort and get it in the hands of those who need it.”
Backpack food programs offer families free groceries for weekends and school breaks. Food backpacks include healthy, easy-to-prepare food for kid-friendly meals.
In addition to what has already been sent home with students, the district is still taking calls from any additional Cabell County Schools families and students who might be in need. It will spend Monday, Dec. 27, packing more take-home bags for those individuals.
Those additional backpacks and supplies will be distributed Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. until noon at the board’s central office and the Milton PreK Center.
In each bag will be food items that are easily heated and come with instructions, like breakfast waffles or frozen pizzas, while other items will be shelf-stable items such as prepackaged fruit or graham crackers.
“We’re trying to keep it simple and convenient and provide things that aren’t going to go bad,” Austin said. “It’s all things that can be thrown together quickly without much trouble.”
Families may request backpacks by calling 304-528-5124 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Those who call are asked to provide a student ID number if available.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
