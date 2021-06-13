HUNTINGTON — With the spring semester in the rear-view mirror, local school districts are turning their attention to summer learning as they attempt to make up for lost time in the classroom over the past year.
For Cabell County, that means a series of summer learning programs branded with the theme “Cabell Reconnected,” made up of two elementary school learning sessions, middle school mini-camps, and programs for high schoolers as well.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said these types of enrichment programs are important for student development not only this year, but also any year, as it keeps their minds sharp before entering the next school year.
“I think that regardless of whether we were dealing with a year of the pandemic and extent to which we were out of school, that it’s always important to be able to have enrichment programs available to all students when the traditional school year is not in session,” Saxe said.
In Cabell County, over 1,700 students have registered to participate in a summer school program. Elementary programs will be hosted at four sites across the region, occurring in two sessions from June 22-July 9 and July 12-30.
The elementary camps will be five days per week from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and each student will have the chance to participate in a nontraditional classroom environment while improving math, science and reading skills, and hands-on learning activities like Project Lead the Way, coding, and trips to Heritage Farm and the Huntington Museum of Art.
Middle school and high school camps will be held at two school locations and include a variety of interest camps and the CLIMB Institute for ninth-graders at the upper level, and STEM, literacy and middle school readiness camps for middle school-aged students.
A variety of three-day camps will be offered for rising sophomores, juniors and seniors and will touch on topics including outdoor sports, robotics, culinary, coding, forensic science, Math4Life, creative writing, law, SAT prep and Apple MacBook skills.
These camps will take place from July 21-23 and July 26-28, and students will choose two camps per day — for the morning and afternoon sessions.
In Wayne County, Superintendent Todd Alexander said more than 1,000 students have registered to take part in their summer learning adventure, which will be hosted at each school in the district.
“The schools have come up with different themes and done a tremendous job coming up with some neat ideas. Several of the schools are going to be focused on the cultural heritage of the region — for example, Crum is doing a ‘Mountaineer Survival School’ where they are talking about different things pioneers had to do to be able to live in their communities,” Alexander said.
He called these programs “absolutely essential” for students after the pandemic and weather kept students from returning to classrooms full time until early spring.
“I don’t think anybody could argue that we aren’t where we should be at the end of the year,” Alexander said. “Any kind of instructional time we can add is going to be important. In a normal year, this kind of thing is important, but this year it’s just absolutely essential.”
Wayne’s “Summer Exploration Program” begins Tuesday, June 22, and runs through July 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with students attending five days per week after the first week. The programs give students the chance to delve deeper into subjects like science, humanities, arts, wellness and career preparedness.
“Sole Summer 2021” will take place in the Putnam County school district, with elementary school camps running from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily at George Washington and Mountain View elementary schools.
The district will also host daily middle school learning camps, in two sessions, at Hurricane and George Washington middle schools, where students will participate in Project Lead the Way (PLTW) programs focused on different content areas including “Design and Modeling” and “Medical Detectives,” as well as art courses.
Daily high school programs will also run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily and will focus on ACT/SAT preparation, driver’s education, TASC prep and credit recovery.