Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday ordered all schools in that state closed for three weeks beginning Monday amid coronavirus threats, with some Kentucky counties following suit while officials in West Virginia began preparations to do the same if they feel it is necessary.
“We have a responsibility to save lives,” DeWine said Thursday in a post to Twitter regarding his decision. “We could have waited to close schools, but based on advice from health experts, this is the time to do it.”
The order affects all K-12 schools in the state, including private and charter schools, and lasts at least through April 3. DeWine acknowledged the hardships and disruptions that the order will create but said it’s necessary to help Ohio through the current crisis.
The announcement came as state Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order banning gatherings of over 100 people. The ban is not absolute and exempts airports, workplaces, restaurants, religious gatherings, weddings and funerals and other events.
DeWine said that although the risk of COVID-19 to children is not high based on data from affected areas, they could be potential carriers to parents or other at-risk adults.
So far, five people have tested positive for the virus in Ohio.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Thursday that all public and private schools throughout the commonwealth cease in-person classes for at least two weeks.
“It is a big but necessary step,” he said at an evening media briefing.
Though Beshear’s request was not a mandate, on Thursday evening, Boyd County Schools announced schools would be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3. Pending approval from the state, March 16-27 would be non-traditional learning days; March 30 to April 3 is spring break.
Ashland Independent Schools announced they will be closed March 16-27, with more information to come Friday. Schools in Greenup County as of Thursday were still evaluating the recommendations from the state.
In West Virginia, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said Wednesday during a public presentation that while there may be a time and place to close schools, for Cabell County, he does not believe that time has come.
The choice becomes complicated, he said, when factoring in the amount of children who are fed at school and need a safe place to go during the day; in Cabell, about 9,000 meals are served to students for breakfast each day, and about 10,000 lunches are served.
“You are always weighing these risks and benefits,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer during a news conference in Charleston on Thursday. “These are hard decisions to make. There are issues with closing schools in our state.”
Slemp said it’s important for the local community to be thinking of ways to sustain services if schools do close.
“I helped manage a food pantry at one point and there are ways you can distribute food without having everyone come in contact with each other,” she said.
Although no closures have been made, the situation is rapidly changing, and Cabell County is taking precautions by conducting a three-hour early dismissal for students on Monday, March 16, to ensure educators have ample time to plan for instruction in the event students are unable to return to schools, according to Communications Director Jedd Flowers.
The county also has postponed several events such as the Superintendent’s Art Walk, scheduled for Thursday evening, and the all-county choir and band concerts set to take place next week, as well as put protocols in place to quickly isolate potentially ill students.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said if the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to develop in the area, the state may consider mandatory school closures.
“We’ve got to still stay connected but at the same time this is very fluid. This changed in the last 24 hours in a big way. If it changes again in the next 24 hours in a big way, we are probably looking at shutting the schools down,” Justice said Thursday during the news conference. “But right now, based on the advice of the professionals, it’s not necessary to do. And whether you agree or I agree, we got to go with them right now.”