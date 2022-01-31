HUNTINGTON — Masks could be required in Cabell County Schools through the end of the year at the discretion of the members sitting on the Cabell County Board of Education.
The topic is listed as a special board item on the agenda for the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Central Office board meeting room.
Public comment will be heard. Those who want to speak are asked to sign up before the start of the meeting.
When the school year began, the district used the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 color risk map as a reference for when masks would be required but was uneasy about some known inconsistencies with the reporting tool. For a more uniform approach, the board voted in November to require masks for students, employees and visitors while indoors on school property, including buses.
The current guidance will be up for discussion once again at Tuesday’s meeting, where board members will be given the option to discuss and potentially take action on a recommendation to extend the mask requirement through the end of the school calendar, June 7, 2022.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.