HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting "LGBTQ Health: What do you know? What can your learn?" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Registration for the virtual learning session is available at https://ninoshakahnardavis.typeform.com/to/Z8hGVQsG.
Presenters include the Rev. Tim Dixon, pastor of Grace Christian Fellowship; Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council member and associate director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Wheeling Drop-In Center; Ally Layman, member of the Huntington LGBTQ Diversity Advisory Committee; Bobby Miller, M.D., vice dean of medical education at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; and Shawn Shulenberg, professor and chair of Marshall’s department of political science.
Additional information is available by calling the School of Medicine’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion at 304-691-1607.