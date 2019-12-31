HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy has added a research track to its doctor of pharmacy program. The new certificate program will provide in-depth training and experience in scientific, clinical or educational research.
During their first two years as pharmacy students, participants in the new research track will seek out and train under a faculty adviser and develop a research project.
During their final two years, each student will independently carry out a well-defined research project and then publicly present the data at the conclusion of the program.
Research track students will receive special recognition at graduation and on their final transcripts.
“Motivated students will have the opportunity to independently explore and potentially contribute to an area of the Pharm.D. curriculum that they are passionate about,” said Michael Hambuchen, assistant professor and director of the new program.
“Our hope is that this specialized training will prepare our students for graduate research programs, pharmacy residencies or the pharmaceutical industry.”
Additional information is available by phone at 304-696-7297 or by email at hambuchen@marshall.edu.