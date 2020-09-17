Essential reporting in volatile times.

School of Pharmacy hosts drive-thru food collection

HUNTINGTON — Marshall School of Pharmacy is hosting a drive-thru food collection for the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Between 1 and 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, donors may enter the Charleston Avenue side of Stephen J. Kopp Hall and exit via 11th Street. Nonperishable food items and cash will be accepted.

“Our food drive back in May collected a van-load of food donations and more than $440 in cash,” said Eric Blough, Ph.D., associate dean of academic and curricular affairs at the School of Pharmacy. “We are always impressed by how quickly our neighbors and colleagues step up to meet the needs of our community.”

Faculty, staff and students will staff the event, and social distance and masking will be maintained.

Facing Hunger Foodbank is a private, nonprofit, charitable organization founded in 1983. Its Tri-State service area includes Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia.

