HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy and the Fairfield Neighborhood are hosting “Celebrating the Right to Vote with a Local Perspective,” a complimentary brunch and panel discussion from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Stephen J. Kopp Hall in Huntington.
Panelists include Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations/chief of staff at Marshall University; Teresa Johnson, active resident of the Fairfield Community for the past 40 years; Tonia Kay Page, current member of Huntington City Council; and Joseph L. Williams Jr., director of Energy Services of America and chairman/CEO of Basic Supply Company. The discussion will be moderated by lifelong Fairfield resident Sandra Clements, who is working to establish the Fairfield Community Development Corporation.
This event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, White Way Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Sandra Clements and Drs. Daniel and Gayle Brazeau.
For more information, contact Dr. Eric Blough at 304-696-7394.