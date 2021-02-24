The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall School of Pharmacy’s Phi Delta Chi chapter is hosting a drive-thru food collection for Facing Hunger Foodbank.

On Friday, Feb. 26, between noon and 5 p.m., donors may enter the Charleston Avenue side of Stephen J. Kopp Hall and exit via 11th Street in Huntington. Nonperishable food items and cash will be accepted.

“More than 1,300 pounds of food and $660 cash were collected during our last two food drives,” said Eric Blough, Ph.D., associate dean of academic and curricular affairs at the School of Pharmacy. “I’m proud of our students’ commitment to meeting the needs of our community.”

Phi Delta Chi is a professional pharmacy fraternity that includes students and alumni.

Faculty, staff and students will staff the event, and social distance and masking will be maintained.

